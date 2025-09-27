Passengers demand corporation take over Fort Kochi-Vypeen Ro-Ro operations

KOCHI: The Ro-Ro Passengers’ Association has demanded that Kochi corporation take over the operations of the Ro-Ro service from Fort Kochi to Vypeen. The move comes in the backdrop of UDF councillors raising allegations of financial discrepancies in the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC)’s operations.

“A detailed investigation should be carried out into the figures KSINC produced last March, which stated that there was a loss of Rs 8.44 lakh. KSINC could come up with such false figures as the corporation failed to conduct any inspection. The disruptions in the service are also an opportunity for corruption. The corporation should take over the Ro-Ro operations,” said Francis Chammany, the Ro-Ro Passengers’ Association president.

The association also demanded that the corporation operate the ticket counters at both terminals, with a corporation official appointed to ensure transparency. The UDF councillors had earlier alleged financial discrepancies on the part of KSINC. M G Aristotil, the UDF parliamentary party secretary, said the inclusion of an administration charge of 10% is not in line with the joint venture agreement.

“A report submitted by the chartered accountant also said that the new statement submitted is not reliable and that the revised statement from KSINC shows increased expenses that do not match the company’s own accounts,” he alleged.