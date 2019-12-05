Home Cities Kolkata

Actress in Kolkata harassed by youths while returning home, lodges complaint

In her complaint lodged at Bidhan Nagar (North) police station, the actress said she was harassed by a group of car-borne youths last night while returning home in Salt Lake.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:52 PM

By PTI

KOLKATA: A film actress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against a group of unidentified youths for harassing her last night in Salt Lake area in the northern fringes of the city, police said.

The accused are yet to be arrested.

The miscreants followed her in their car from Ultadanga crossing, she said, adding they later overtook her car.

She said the youths sitting inside the car made vulgar comments and inappropriate gestures at her, while overtaking her car, the police said.

At this the actress took down pictures of the car and noted its registration number and lodged her complaint with the police on Thursday morning.

The Bidhannagar police commissionarate said it has lodged a case and is probing it.

Kolkata Actress Harassment Bengali Actress Harassment Crimes Against Women
