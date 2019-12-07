Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata hospital held responsible for patient's death, directed to pay Rs 9.5 lakhs as compensation

The accident happened on July 11, 2018 evening when 64-year-old Gour Sundar Pal was hit by a private car in Salt Lake.

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission has held a city-based hospital guilty of negligence in treating an accident patient, who had finally succumbed, and directed the private clinical establishment to pay Rs 9.5 lakhs as compensation to the widow, a senior official said on Saturday.

He was taken to a hospital where he was given first aid and referred to a higher set up when he was admitted to the private hospital at around 7 PM and he passed away at 11.45 PM, the official said.

The victim's wife Mala Pal lodged a complaint of medical negligence as well as hospital negligence against both the clinical establishments on August 9, 2018.

The first hospital was given the benefit of doubt while the Commission held the second one guilty of negligence, the official said adding that it was directed to pay Mala Pal Rs 9.5 lakhs as compensation.

The order was issued recently.

