Kolkata Police to use CCTV with AI to detect crime

The city police have installed 3,000 closed-circuit cameras, said Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma.

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police is expanding footprint of closed-circuit cameras and planning to install more hi-tech devices with artificial intelligence (AI) to make crime detection easier, according to a top officer here on Saturday.

The city police have installed 3,000 closed-circuit cameras, said Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma.

"We are expanding it. Recently, you have seen instances of crime detection by analysing the CCTV footage," he said, referring to the recent sexual assault case in Panchashayar of south Kolkata.

He said the police were planning to install more hi-tech cameras with artificial intelligence and face recognition facility. "If I have data, the data is also there with this kind of cameras, they do the matching," he said.

"With the installation of such cameras, catching those indulging in anti-social acts will become simpler," the Police Commissioner said.

