Citizenship Act stir: Train services affected in Sealdah division as protestors block tracks

In the Krishnanagar-Lalgola section, tracks were blocked at Beldanga and Rejinagar stations around 3.20 pm and also near Murshidabad station at 4.30 pm, a spokesman said.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors from the Muslim community burn tyres during a demonstration against CAB and NRC in Howrah district of West Bengal Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Train services were affected in Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway on Friday, as people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act blocked tracks at several places, leaving thousands stranded, officials said.

In the Krishnanagar-Lalgola section, tracks were blocked at Beldanga and Rejinagar stations around 3.20 pm and also near Murshidabad station at 4.30 pm, a spokesman said.

The Beldanga railway station complex in Murshidabad district was also set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed, officials said.

Train services were, however, on between Sealdah and Krishnanagar, he said.

In the Baruipur-Diamond Harbour section, railway tracks were obstructed at Basuldanga around 2.55 pm, affecting train movement in the stretch, the official said.

TAGS
Citizenship Act stir Citizenship Act
