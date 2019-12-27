Elderly woman mowed down by bus in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: An octogenarian woman died after being run over by a speeding bus in the city on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Ranikuthi area in southern part of the city when Chinu Kundu was trying to cross a road at around 8 am.

The driver of the bus has been detained, police said.

"The woman was already in the middle of the road and trying to cross to the other side. She did not realise that the bus was rushing in such a speed and failed to walk fast. We saw her mowed down by the bus. It was terrible," an eyewitness said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

A probe was on into the accident, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

"The vehicle has been seized and we will inspect whether the bus had developed any mechanical glitch," he said.