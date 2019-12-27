Home Cities Kolkata

Presidency professor leads anti-Citizenship Act rally in Kolkata, video goes viral

The video shows Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, Pradip Basu raising slogans like 'Burn the copy of NRC', 'Burn the copy of CAA' and 'Dump the Fascist regime' to cheers of the students.

Published: 27th December 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences Pradip Basu. (Photo | Facebook)

Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences Pradip Basu. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A senior faculty member of the Presidency University has led a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the NRC in the city, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, Pradip Basu raising slogans like 'Burn the copy of NRC', 'Burn the copy of CAA' and 'Dump the Fascist regime' to cheers of the students rallying behind him.

When contacted, Basu said on Thursday the 4-km march from the Presidency University campus in College Street to Shyambazaar on December 24 was spontaneous and no flags of political parties of student unions were raised in it.

"We saw what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia. There is an attempt to discriminate people along religious lines. I felt the need to protest and when the students approached me, I immediately agreed to their request," he said.

An office-bearer of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Suvajit Sarkar said the students were proud to have a professor like Basu.

"Sir (Prof Basu) immediately agreed to join us in the march in which 1,000 people, many of whom were not members of our students' union, had taken part. He raised slogans against NRC and CAA which we repeated after him. It was a charged atmosphere," Sarkar said.

An official of the varsity said the institute would not comment on the decision of an individual to join a protest march.

"We have always stood for democratic traditions," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act NRC Presidency University
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp