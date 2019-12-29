Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences-model school to come up in Kolkata

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Founder of KIIT and KISS and Lok Sabha Member Achyuta Samanta on Saturday announced that a school for tribal students in line with Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) will be opened at Kolkata next year.

Addressing at Excel, a two-day national conference organised by Rotary District 3262, here, Samanta said the school to be set up in collaboration with the Rotary International will provide free education to 1,000 tribal children.

Rotarian Debasish Mishra, the district governor, informed that 100 water ATMs have been installed across the State in the current year.

Besides, 100 schools are being provided with desks and benches and 3,000 free cataract surgeries are being conducted to meet Rotary International goals of addressing water, sanitation, health and literacy, he added.

The conference, attended by nearly 1,000 rotarians from different parts of the country, was inaugurated by Samanta and Rajya Sabha Member Amar Patnaik. Rotary International President Nominee for 2020-21 Shekhar Mehta, former district governor Bansi Dhanurdhar and author Devdutt Pattanaik were present.

Motivational speaker Anand Kumar, rotarian Reverend Patrick Rooney, district governor of RID 7390 USA and president of World Lutheran Society, and MP Aparajita Sarangi will address the conference on Sunday. Singer Jonita Gandhi will be performing on the concluding day.