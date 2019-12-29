Home Cities Kolkata

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences-model school to come up in Kolkata

Rotarian Debasish Mishra, the district governor, informed that 100 water ATMs have been installed across the State in the current year.

Published: 29th December 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar (File Photo | Shamim Qureshy, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Founder of KIIT and KISS and Lok Sabha Member Achyuta Samanta on Saturday announced that a school for tribal students in line with Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) will be opened at Kolkata next year.

Addressing at Excel, a two-day national conference organised by Rotary District 3262, here, Samanta said the school to be set up in collaboration with the Rotary International will provide free education to 1,000 tribal children. 

Rotarian Debasish Mishra, the district governor, informed that 100 water ATMs have been installed across the State in the current year.

Besides, 100 schools are being provided with desks and benches and 3,000 free cataract surgeries are being conducted to meet Rotary International goals of addressing water, sanitation, health and literacy, he added.

The conference, attended by nearly 1,000 rotarians from different parts of the country, was inaugurated by Samanta and Rajya Sabha Member Amar Patnaik. Rotary International President Nominee for 2020-21 Shekhar Mehta, former district governor Bansi Dhanurdhar and author Devdutt Pattanaik were present.

Motivational speaker Anand Kumar, rotarian Reverend Patrick Rooney, district governor of RID 7390 USA and president of World Lutheran Society, and MP Aparajita Sarangi will address the conference on Sunday. Singer Jonita Gandhi will be performing on the concluding day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences KIIT KISS
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp