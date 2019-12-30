Home Cities Kolkata

Nearly 400 St Xavier's students, alumni protest against police crackdown on Jamia, AMU in Kolkata

Students, alumni and faculty members of the institution took out a silent protest march from the college premises at Park Street with banners that read solidarity with Jamia, AMU.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:29 PM

Trinamool Congress leader and former MP Dinesh Trivedi participates in a march to support the students of St. Xavier's College to show solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University in Kolkata Monday, December 2019.

By PTI

KOLKATA: St Xavier's College Monday joined the protest by educational institutions across the country against the alleged police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University(AMU) for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

Nearly 400 students, alumni and faculty members of the 160-year-old institution took out a silent protest march from the college premises at Park Street holding banners saying "We stand in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU".

The protest march, organised by St Xavier's Students Council and St Xavier's College Kolkata Alumni Association, moved along a short stretch of Park Street and Short Street.

ALSO READ: FIR against 1,000 Aligarh Muslim University students for damaging public property during CAA protest

The general secretary of St Xavier's Students Council Rishi Basu said "We deeply condemn the police action on the students of Jamia Millia and AMU who were protesting against the amended citizenship act.

"This is certainly not in the spirit of democracy", he said.

Notable alumni members who joined the protest included politicians Dinesh Trivedi and Nadimul Haque, film director Arindam Sil and musician Debojyoti Mishra among others.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU were subjected to alleged brutal attack by police for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this month.

Students of other colleges of the city too took out protest marches in the city's famed College Street area opposing CAA and the proposed NRC.

