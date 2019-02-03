Home Cities Kolkata

Mamata on Dharna after Kolkata police-CBI face-off; CBI to move SC

'I am sorry to say National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is giving instructions to the agency. He is implementing what PM Narendra Modi is asking. He should tell the people that it is not correct'

Published: 03rd February 2019 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on her 'Save the Constitution' dharna after CBI raids Kolkata Police Commissioner's residence in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Amid high drama, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on dharna at Esplanade here on Sunday evening to protest an attempted CBI raid on Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence at Rawdon Street, which led to the detention of over 15 CBI sleuths by the city police.

The premier probe agency retaliated by posting Central paramilitary forces to handle security of the CBI office in Kolkata and decided to seek redress from the Supreme Court. It also approached Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi for help.  

ALSO READ: Kolkata Police chief expresses regret for not meeting poll panel: Bengal government writes to EC

Addressing the media from Kumar’s residence, Mamata said: “The Supreme Court had said CBI officials can meet Kumar at a designated spot but trying to raid his house is an attack on the police force. Whatever Narendra Modi is saying, (NSA) Ajit Doval is implementing using CBI. I will sit on a dharna near Metro Channel till the situation is eased and will hold cabinet meeting at the dharna spot. I urge all state forces to be united.” 

Kumar later went to meet the detained CBI officials at the Shakespeare Sarani police station.
The 15-odd sleuths were part of a 40-member team led by CBI DCP Tathagata Burman, who tried to raid Kumar’s residence to question him on his alleged role in the removal of several important files connected to the Saradha chit fund case.

CBI officials and on-duty Kolkata Police officials engaged in physical altercations when the city police led by ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma asked the sleuths to bring a search warrant, present it before the local police station and satisfy them to get permission for the raid.
The CBI officials countered that they have the Supreme Court’s authority to probe the Saradha scam.
When the sleuths refused to leave, the police forcibly detained over 15 of them. 
Following the altercation, large contingents of state police forces were simultaneously posted at CBI office, CGO Complex and CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastava’s  office at Nizam Palace. 

The drama snowballed after the Election Commission sought an explanation from Kumar for his absence at a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on January 31. Soon, Mamata issued an apology for the CP’s absence and termed it a ‘’small matter’’.
Mamata’s streetfighting galvanised the opposition, with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offering all support. The matter is expected to figure prominently in Parliament on Monday. 

Detained
 “I have also been detained and there are police officers standing outside my house,” says CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastava. “We had gone to question Kumar. If he hadn’t cooperated, we would have rounded him up.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajit Doval Narendra Modi Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp