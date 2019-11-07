I am not at war with the ruling party: Bengal Governor lashes out at Mamata

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three days after West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar, lashed out at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the phone-tapping issue, Dhankar on Wednesday said that he is “not at war’’ with the state government and that his objective is to serve the people of the state.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Bengal government over several issues, also said that universities in the state are not allowed to function the way they should.

The Governor’s comment on the universities came a day after Mamata addressed college and university teachers announcing additional financial grants to them.

“Let me say, I am not at war with the state government. I have come here to serve the people of the state,’’ Dhankar said at an education forum organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) in Kolkata.

“As a chancellor of universities, I have been witness to several developments that could grab headlines. If I start to narrate all of them, it will occupy the newspaper headlines the next day... As chancellor, what we see is that we don’t allow universities to function as they aren’t supposed to. The all-pervading question which arises is who is the greater boss, the chancellor or the state?” he added.

Dhankar also added that the 50th Conference of Governors will be held soon.