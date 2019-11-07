Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata's air quality dips to 'very poor' category, pollution level hits 300 mark for first time

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kolkata was recorded at 343, which falls in the 'very poor' category, at the green zone Fort William automated air monitoring station at 11 pm.

Passenger ferry services operate on Hooghly River amidst heavy smog in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The air quality in Kolkata turned 'very poor' on Wednesday night with the pollution levels in the city breaching the 300 mark for the first time in recent months, a WBPCB official said.

Measures are being taken to bring down the pollution levels, he said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kolkata was recorded at 343, which falls in the 'very poor' category, at the green zone Fort William automated air monitoring station at 11 pm, according to the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) official.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The Ballygunge air monitoring station recorded an AQI of 330 at 11 pm, the official said.

The AQI at the Anand Bihar station was marginally better at 275, which falls under the 'poor' category, around the same time.

A 'poor' AQI means breathing discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure.

"We are taking several steps to contain air pollution in Kolkata like sprinkling water at construction sites, stopping movement of over 15-year-old commercial vehicles in the cities of Kolkata and Howrah and banning coal-based ovens in roadside food stalls," the official said.

"Let's hope the results will show in the coming days," he said.

