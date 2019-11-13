Home Cities Kolkata

Mentally ill woman abducted from Kolkata road, gang-raped

Her family members lodged a complaint with the police but none was arrested as yet.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: An inmate of a home for mentally ill women in the city was abducted from the road and gang-raped after she went out at night breaking a lock, the police said on Wednesday.

A group of men got the 38-year-old woman in a car by force from a road near the home at Panchasayar in southeastern fringes of the city and raped in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"The woman was forced to get inside a vehicle by some people when she was walking alone on the road in Panchashyar police station limits. She alleged that they took her to an unknown place, took her out on a vacant land and repeatedly raped her there," a police officer said.

Then she was brought inside the car again, beaten up and pushed out at a spot near Sonarpur at dawn.

The police officer said some local people spotted the rape survivor in the morning, and after talking to her, purchased her a ticket so that she could reach Ballygunge by train.

"After reaching Ballygunge station on Tuesday morning, she went to a relative's house in nearby Gariahat," he said.

She could not say how many people were inside the car but there is a possibility that the accused were known to her, he said.

"We have sent the victim for medical tests. CCTV footages of the area are being checked," the investigation officer said.

Her family members wondered how an inmate was able to break a lock and go out of the home at night without being heard or noticed by any security personnel of the home.

