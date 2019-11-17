Home Cities Kolkata

Bust of former West Bengal CM BC Roy vandalised; TMC, BJP  engage in slugfest

Describing the act of vandalisation as "unfortunate", Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, without naming the BJP for the episode, said such incidents are on the rise in West Bengal.

Published: 17th November 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy. (File Photo)

Former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy. (File Photo Wikipedia)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A bust of former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy was found vandalised in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Sunday, leading to a slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The incident took place at Mankar town in the district, where the bust of the second chief minister of the state, widely credited for being instrumental in the industrialisation and modernisation of West Bengal after Independence -- lay broken into pieces in the morning.

Describing the act of vandalisation as "unfortunate", Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, without naming the BJP for the episode, said such incidents are on the rise in West Bengal after the saffron party's coming into prominence in the state.

"The party which is ruling the country, does not know its history and culture," Hakim told reporters here.

Hakim said the TMC believes in respecting ideologues of opposition parties, referring to the pulling down of a statue of communist icon Vladimir Lenin allegedly by the BJP workers in Tripura last year, after it routed the Left Front in the assembly elections in that state.

"We did not bring down the statue of Lenin in Kolkata, after the Left Front was defeated in 2011," he said.

Denying the allegations, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh asserted that his party is above "such petty acts", and demanded a probe into the incident.

Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo echoed Ghosh, saying the saffron party had no hand behind the damage to Roy's bust.

The incident brought back memories of vandalisation of a bust of the 19th century icon of 'Bengal Renaissance', Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at a Kolkata college, during a roadshow of BJP president Amit Shah in the city earlier this year.

The BJP and the TMC were locked in bitter recrimination over its desecration, too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bidhan Chandra Roy West Bengal TMC Congress
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp