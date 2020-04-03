STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: RJs with private FM stations in Kolkata working from home to engage listeners

Actor-RJ-comedian Mir Afsar Ali, popularly known as Mir, has moved to work-from-mode since March 24.

Ultadanga bridge wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

Ultadanga bridge wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: How to spend 21 days at home! Let's have some GaanFun, said a popular radio jockey getting 33,000 likes for this video post streamed from her home.

Another celebrated actor-RJ, well known for his quick one-liners at award functions, tells listeners, "Have tea, you are unmistakably one of the 'Khans' of Bollywood and entitled to your cup of tea, but don't step out of your house to have it.

The young RJ of another radio station is drumming up beats at home, earning a thousand views in her #RJCurfew segment.

In view of the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, RJs are working from their homes and streaming programmes on their official Facebook page, enabling listeners to follow their favourite shows on their smartphones or radios.

"Sing a song with the word aaj and post your video clip in the comments section," RJ Mohor said, and listeners did accordingly. The post got 33,000 likes.

"We are all working from home. If you are passionate about what you do, you can work from home."

"This is the first time in my 25-year-long career as RJ that I am working from home. And it is a new challenge. My salute to those in essential services, including media persons," Mir said.

In another video, he bangs one utensil against another for creating noise, which is common during conversations at home, when all family members are around.

"You know what must be happening in every household now," the stand-up comedian-cum-RJ commented.

He gives live demonstration of doing household chores, in another video, and asks everyone to follow suit.

"These are trying times, difficult times. But laughter, humour, fun interspersed with important messages can help people, make them smile and ponder a bit," Mir explained.

RJ Jinia said in her RJCurfew, "At home, I found this drum and am trying some percussion beats online. Hope you will love it."

The video got thousands of views and many commented on the chat box that they liked the new format.

"We have to be patient to combat this deadly disease. We are here to lift your mood with our programmes. Chill and relax at home but be careful about the safety guidelines," she said.

National award-winning director Atanu Ghosh, who was invited to the phone-in at a programme of RJ Jinia on March 31, said, "Yes, I was invited to one of the radio programmes to talk about film, art and COVID-19.

"I think such shows are absolutely necessary to lift up the mood of people during lockdown."

