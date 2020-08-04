STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant death row: Kolkata police begin probe on trolls attacking Bengali women

The West Bengal Commission for Women has received at least four complaints over mail by women following which the police probe has begun.

Published: 04th August 2020 05:41 PM

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bengali women, mostly from the city, are being abused and trolled by unknown people on their social networking sites for the past one week after deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged a police complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty holding her responsible for his son's death.

The cyber cell department of Kolkata Police has started a probe into the matter, an official of the force said.

The West Bengal Commission for Women has received at least four complaints over mail by women following which the police probe has begun.

Since the last one week that we have been receiving complaints from women in the city regarding such abuses on their social networking sites.

There are at least four complaints we have received over mail.

We have forwarded them to Kolkata Police for necessary action, Commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay told PTI.

One woman who is in her late 20s have lodged a police complaint saying that she was being abused by unknown people on her social networking platform for being a Bengali.

We have started a case and are investigating the matter, the police official said.

The women have complained that hey had received abusive posts in which they have been labelled as gold- diggers and practising black magic, he said.

The cyber cell sleuths have contacted nodal officers and sought details of the social networking sites of the women who have received such offensive comments, the official added.

