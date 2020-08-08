STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Governor Dhankhar now seeks spending details of Bengal's business summit from state Finance Minister

Dhankhar had on August 1 sought the details of the amount spent in holding Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) from the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance).

Published: 08th August 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked for the spending details of the annual business summit of the West Bengal government from Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra, days after he asked for the same information from a top-level officer but got no response from him.

He also indicated that the state government wants to hide the information.

Dhankhar had on August 1 sought the details of the amount spent in holding Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) from the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), expressing concern about alleged fiscal irregularities and patronage in organising the programme.

He had also said that there was an assertion that the investment generated on the ground is less than the spending incurred in holding the event, which the Mamata Banerjee administration has been organising since 2015 to attract investments to the state.

In a tweet, the governor said, "As the information sought as regards BENGAL GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT from ACS Finance @MamataOfficial has not been forthcoming, have sought the same from Finance Minister Dr Amit Mitra.

Finance Minister should be proud to share achievement.

Why hide from the governor?" Dhankhar said that he is confident that Mitra would be prompt and accurate in providing him with the data he has sought.

"Delay indicates information is being 'hidden'-what is sought to be 'hidden' is always big news. Orchestrated statements and advertisements have to be on firm fact foundation- something missing @MamataOfficial," the governor tweeted.

In a series of tweets on August 1, Dhankhar had said that he wanted to know from the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) how much money has been spent each year since 2016 in holding the summit and the name of the agencies through which the spending has been made for organizing BGBS.

He had also sought to know "the name of event company for BGBS and whether payment was made directly or through FICCI, besides the number of MoUs signed, investment and jobs promised in each of the annual events.

Dhankhars last query was on the achievements made in the BGBS -- actual investments made and jobs created.

Opposition parties such as the BJP and the CPI(M) earlier separately expressed scepticism over holding the summit claiming it did not yield any worthwhile investment from names that matter in the industry, which was strongly rebutted by Finance Minister Amit Mitra.

The opposition had also demanded publication of a white paper on the actual investment that came from the summit.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the Assembly that 50 per cent of the investment proposals that were received in the five editions of BGBS are already in the process of implementation.

The next edition of BGBS would be held from December 15 to 17, the finance minister had announced before the coronavirus pandemic set in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Dr Amit Mitra Bengal Global Business Summit
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp