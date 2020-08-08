STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Social activist Chandrasekhar Kundu joins Trinamool Congress

Kundu, who is a teacher at an engineering institute, was inducted into the party by its secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

Published: 08th August 2020 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Prominent social activist Chandrasekhar Kundu who spearheaded 'Save Food' movement, feeding lakhs in West Bengal joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday.

Kundu, who is a teacher at an engineering institute, was inducted into the party by its secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

For the last four years, Kundu has been at the forefront of the movement, which led to savings of more than 3 lakh plates of food.

He is also running protein clubs in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, and set up community kitchens for children and six evening coaching classes for underprivileged students in Bankura, Purulia and Asansol.

"I will continue to serve the children and the poor in a bigger way. Joining politics will not come in the way of my service to humanity. In fact, I liked the several social welfare projects for the poor undertaken by the state government," he told PTI.

"The notion that only those who are apolitical should work for the downtrodden and true social workers should shun political parties is a myth propagated by armchair critics," he said.

The Trinamool Congress expressed happiness over Kundu's joining.

"Post Amphan he has run three community kitchens in Sundarban as well. Apart from this, his range of activities include supporting sex workers in Asansol during COVID (600+ sex workers and their children)," the party said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Kundu Trinamool Congress
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp