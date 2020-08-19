A digital channel to help Kolkata's young entrepreneurs hone their skills

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar By

Online Desk

At a time when millions of people have lost their jobs in India in the COVID-19 induced economic crisis, a digital channel -- Map of Me (MOM)-- is empowering youths of Kolkata to hone their entrepreneurial skills.

The initiative undertaken by Going to School, a non-profit educational trust, launched their third chapter in Kolkata earlier this month.

Cities such as Kolkata have failed to keep up with the sudden boom in businesses that India witnessed in the past decade. MOM hopes to do its bit to correct this with their interactive platform, which they say will help young risk-takers build their way to self-reliance.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Anil Sadarangani, Editor and director of Going to School, said, "Kolkata's entrepreneurs are very dynamic and inspiring. One might say that the numbers may not be as high compared to other cities but their stories are very inspiring."

He added, "Map of Me is tapping into the entrepreneurial problem-solving spirit of the youths in Kolkata. It is providing a platform for the youngsters who may not have access to proper mentorship and enabling them to learn from the experiences of the established entrepreneurs”.

The platform documents and shares real accounts of city-based social entrepreneurs in a bid to help high school or college students to follow their dreams.

Kolkata's very own 23-year-old pad man, Sobhan Mukherjee, while appreciating MOM's efforts to spread awareness on social stigma said, "The idea of Map Of Me is very good. Those who work in the field always want more people to come and stand by their side. Those who fight for it will benefit. And since I work with trans persons and menstruation, I applaud the efforts to dispel misconceptions in people's minds."

Apart from guiding the youth along the path of entrepreneurship, Map of Me also features street art, food, music and everything that is hip in the city.

"Map of Me is a great platform for anyone wanting to learn and find some inspiration. Running an enterprise of my own (with my co-founder - my mom) has been challenging with its shares of ups and downs. But just listening to the various stories/journeys of the many talented entrepreneurs out there made us feel like we are not all alone! MoM has encouraged us to keep fighting for the cause we truly believe in (which prompted us to start this enterprise). It also helped me reflect on my own journey as I got the opportunity to share my story with MoM and their team," said Devanshi Rungta, cofounder of Art Rickshaw.

Looking back, she added that "it would have been helpful to have such a platform to look to for guidance, motivation, and encouragement".

Map of Me has also received support from UK based telecommunications company BT, who said that the initiative will enable young women to go beyond their limits.

"We want to use technology to help solve problems and empower people to unlock their potential. Map of Me uses technology to reach out to young women and engage them with fun, interesting and meaningful resources. Working with MOM is a no-brainer for us! MOM just doesn't focus on skills and learning, it also tries to foster a wider sense of community responsibility, promoting thinking and activities that support sustainable city living," said Ian McBride, Head of Digital Impact and sustainability, BT India.