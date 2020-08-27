Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

CM raises matter of bad roads in Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the matter of pot-holed roads in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas during an administrative meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Monday. Mamata said she had found top later of a road missing while on her way to Nabanna a few days ago.

The chief minister also spoke of a road in Howrah’s Kona that was repaired only after she travelled on the road and messaged the municipal authorities. Battered roads have become a challenge for motorists in the state capital leading to the slow movement of vehicles and traffic snarls.

IIT-Kharagpur students asked to vacate hostels

IIT-Kharagpur students, who are still on the campus, had to sign an undertaking that they would leave at the earliest after three students tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week. Many had to attach printouts of their tickets with the undertaking to prove they were serious about leaving the campus.

The undertaking was sought hours after a video emerged that purportedly showed an institute official, accompanied by guards, telling students at the Madan Mohan Malviya Hall of Residence to pack up and leave immediately failing which their belongings will be taken away. On August 19, the IIT authorities asked 300 odd students still on the campus to leave by August 23 after a student had tested positive for Covid-19.

Training institute goes in virtual mode

State Bank Institute of Leadership (SBIL), Kolkata, one of the Apex training Institutes of State Bank of India, has moved much of its offerings of training and other events on Leadership and related themes to virtual means. In its continuous effort to connect with all the stake-holders of banks, corporates, civil society, etc., a Virtual Panel Discussion on ‘Re-imagining Organisational Responses to COVID-impacted Cultural Shock’ was organised on August 21. Veteran Leaders from diverse sectors, including Alok Kumar Chaudhary, Deputy Managing Director (HR) & CDO,

COVID data to be uploaded four times a day

The state health department has asked all hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to ensure that the vital signs of all admitted to ICUs, cardiac care units, and high dependency units are uploaded on the COVID Patient Management System four times a day.

The circular, sent to all government and private hospitals, says the vital parameters of critical patients have to be uploaded twice a day and those of others once a day. The data will have to be fed into the patient monitoring score in the newly-launched software. Bengal has been one of the worst-hit COVID states, with the issue turning out to be a tussle with the Centre as well.

