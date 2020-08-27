STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata Diary

Battered roads have become a challenge for motorists in the state capital leading to the slow movement of vehicles and traffic snarls.

Published: 27th August 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Data

For representational purposes

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

CM raises matter of bad roads in Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the matter of pot-holed roads in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas during an administrative meeting at Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Monday. Mamata said she had found top later of a road missing while on her way to Nabanna a few days ago.

The chief minister also spoke of a road in Howrah’s Kona that was repaired only after she travelled on the road and messaged the municipal authorities. Battered roads have become a challenge for motorists in the state capital leading to the slow movement of vehicles and traffic snarls.

IIT-Kharagpur students asked to vacate hostels

IIT-Kharagpur students, who are still on the campus, had to sign an undertaking that they would leave at the earliest after three students tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week. Many had to attach printouts of their tickets with the undertaking to prove they were serious about leaving the campus.

The undertaking was sought hours after a video emerged that purportedly showed an institute official, accompanied by guards, telling students at the Madan Mohan Malviya Hall of Residence to pack up and leave immediately failing which their belongings will be taken away. On August 19, the IIT authorities asked 300 odd students still on the campus to leave by August 23 after a student had tested positive for Covid-19.

Training institute goes in virtual mode  

State Bank Institute of Leadership (SBIL), Kolkata, one of the Apex training Institutes of State Bank of India, has moved much of its offerings of training and other events on Leadership and related themes to virtual means. In its continuous effort to connect with all the stake-holders of banks, corporates, civil society, etc., a Virtual Panel Discussion on ‘Re-imagining Organisational Responses to COVID-impacted Cultural Shock’ was organised on August 21. Veteran Leaders from diverse sectors, including  Alok Kumar Chaudhary, Deputy Managing Director (HR) & CDO, 

COVID data to be uploaded four times a day

The state health department has asked all hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to ensure that the vital signs of all admitted to ICUs, cardiac care units, and high dependency units are uploaded on the COVID Patient Management System four times a day.

The circular, sent to all government and private hospitals, says the vital parameters of critical patients have to be uploaded twice a day and those of others once a day. The data will have to be fed into the patient monitoring score in the newly-launched software. Bengal has been one of the worst-hit COVID states, with the issue turning out to be a tussle with the Centre as well.

Pranab Mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Diary
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp