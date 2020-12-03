Kolkata Metro to increase daily services, smart cards mandatory due to COVID-19

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 190 to 204 from Monday to Saturday starting December 7, a senior official said on Thursday.

Timings will also be extended, with the first service from both ends - Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stations - at 7 am instead of 8 am, he said.

The last trains will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm instead of 9 pm, the official said, adding that services will be available every 7 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours.

Senior citizens, ladies and children below 15 years, will not be required to produce e-passes throughout the day.

For all other passengers, e-passes will not be required between 7 am and 8.30 am, and 8 pm onwards, he said.

Tokens will not be issued, and travellers need to make use of smart cards to avail the services, as has been the practice since the Metro resumed operations following the COVID-19 lockdown.