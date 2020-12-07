Body of man found hanging in house in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging at his house in Kasba area of the city on 9Monday, police said.

A police officer said Rajkumar Prajapati was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Swinhoe Lane.

He was rushed to a city hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Prajapati used to make earthen cups with his father, while his mother and elder brother stayed at their native place in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased was alone at home as his father went to Uttar Pradesh to attend a relative's marriage ceremony.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)