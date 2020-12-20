STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Over 95 films screened online at Calcutta International Short Film Festival

Kamaleshwar Mukherjee's 'The Hunger Artist', which has won several international awards, was the opening film of CISFF 2020.

Published: 20th December 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: Ninety-six movies from across the world were screened online at the three-day Calcutta International Short Film Festival 2020 (CISFF 2020) which concluded on Sunday, organisers said.

Of the 96 films, 21 are from India and nine are from West Bengal.

Kamaleshwar Mukherjee's 'The Hunger Artist', which has won several international awards, was the opening film of CISFF 2020.

"Short filmmakers don't seem to get much support or recognition in India as much as they do globally.

More than 70 per cent of international festivals dedicate a section to short films but the number is negligible when it comes to Indian festivals," Festival Director Shubhankar Mazumdar said on Sunday.

It is important to create an ecosystem which provides short filmmakers with economical support and encouragement, he said.

Mazumdar said that CISFF aims at giving young and independent filmmakers a platform for showcasing their talent, besides trying to create a financial and technical support system for them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Short Film Festival CISFF 2020
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp