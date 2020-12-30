UK returnee tests positive for coronavirus with new strain in Kolkata 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A young UK returnee tested positive for new coronavirus strain in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The youth has been admitted to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. With the trace of new UK strain, State health department convened an emergency meeting.

Health officials said the airline operator has been asked to prepare a list of passengers and flight crews of the aircraft in which the youth the travelled. "We sought the list with the contact number and addresses of the persons present in the flight. We will trace them out and find how many of them are staying in the state," said a health department official.

The official said those who returned with the UK returnee will be sent for isolation and they will undergo COVID-19 tests.

(More details awaited)