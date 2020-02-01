Home Cities Kolkata

Fearing defeat, Bengal BJP leaders opt out of Kolkata civic polls

BJP’s VP Rajkamal Pathak, who is being considered as a candidate from a south Kolkata ward, clearly said he would not contest in the civil polls.

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Bengal BJP has decided to field some of the party heavyweights to contest the civic polls in Kolkata to gauge its strength in the state capital.

However, most of them informed the leadership that they are not interested to participate in the civic poll battle.

Sources in the party said the leaders are not keen to contest the civic poll because the CAA’s beneficiaries, mainly refugees who had migrated from Bangladesh before and after the Partition, do not form majority in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.

“Besides, the city has been witnessing large-scale protest over the amended Citizenship Act. Our potential candidates are not feeling comfortable with the ire among the people,’’ said a BJP leader.

He also pointed out that most of the leaders whom the party is planning to field as its candidates are aspiring for tickets in 2021 Assembly polls.

"They told our leadership in Kolkata that if they fail to win in the civic poll, it will send a wrong message and securing victory in the crucial 2021 Assembly elections will be difficult if they are given tickets,” he explained.

