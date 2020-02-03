Bengali singer Soumitra Roy injured in car accident in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: Popular Bengali singer Soumitra Roy was injured in a car accident in Salt Lake area on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when Roy, who was one of the key members of Bengali band 'Bhoomi', was driving his car from Nicco Park to Sector V area when the vehicle hit a divider and turned turtle, a police officer said.

Roy was trapped inside the car and rescued by locals, who admitted him to a hospital, he said.

He has suffered serious injuries to his chest and a leg but his condition is stable, hospital sources said.

A case has been lodged at Electronics Complex police station and a probe has been initiated into the incident, the officer said.