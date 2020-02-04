Reconciliation between Mamata, Bengal Governor? TMC government to provide chopper to Dhankhar
The governor's secretariat had requested a chopper from the state government for Dhankhar's travel and, unlike previous occasions, it has been approved.
KOLKATA: In what can be seen as a sign of reconciliation between the state administration and the Raj Bhavan, the Mamata Banerjee government has decided to provide Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with a helicopter for his travel to Santiniketan on Thursday.
"We had sought for a chopper for the governor to travel to Santiniketan to attend a programme. It was approved by the state government," a Raj Bhavan official said.
The development comes a day after Dhankhar held a meeting with state Finance Minister Amit Mitra and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee to discuss the state Budget session scheduled to start from February 7.