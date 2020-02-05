Kolkata man run over while trying to save daughter-in-law from being kidnapped: Police

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 55-year-old man was run over by an ambulance in Kolkata's Tangra area while he was trying to save his daughter-in-law from being allegedly kidnapped by some men who are yet to be identified, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11:45 pm on Tuesday in Christopher Road area when Gopal Pramanik was returning home along with his family after attending a wedding, they said.

A senior police officer said that an ambulance stopped near Pramanik's 28-year-old daughter-in-law and tried to drag her inside the vehicle.

"Pramanik, who was walking behind her along with another relative, ran to her rescue," he said.

The relative grabbed the driver through the window of the ambulance, while Pramanik stood in front of it blocking the way.

The vehicle then hit Pramanik and drove away, the officer said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said a case has been lodged based on the complaint registered by the family. No arrests have yet been made, they said, adding that investigations are underway.