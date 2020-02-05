Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata man run over while trying to save daughter-in-law from being kidnapped: Police

A senior police officer said that an ambulance stopped near Pramanik's 28-year-old daughter-in-law and tried to drag her inside the vehicle.

Published: 05th February 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 55-year-old man was run over by an ambulance in Kolkata's Tangra area while he was trying to save his daughter-in-law from being allegedly kidnapped by some men who are yet to be identified, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11:45 pm on Tuesday in Christopher Road area when Gopal Pramanik was returning home along with his family after attending a wedding, they said.

A senior police officer said that an ambulance stopped near Pramanik's 28-year-old daughter-in-law and tried to drag her inside the vehicle.

"Pramanik, who was walking behind her along with another relative, ran to her rescue," he said.

The relative grabbed the driver through the window of the ambulance, while Pramanik stood in front of it blocking the way.

The vehicle then hit Pramanik and drove away, the officer said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said a case has been lodged based on the complaint registered by the family. No arrests have yet been made, they said, adding that investigations are underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata kidnapping Kolkata run over case
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp