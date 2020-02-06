Home Cities Kolkata

Trinamool councillors scared of Prashant Kishor’s ‘hit-list’ ahead of Bengal civic polls

The ruling party is yet to announce the names of candidates and sources said the final list would be drawn up on the basis of the secret report prepared by Kishor.

Published: 06th February 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

Image of TMC flags used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool leaders are being flooded with phone calls from party councillors, inquiring whether their names are in the ‘hit-list’ prepared by election strategist Prashant Kishor’s and his team for the forthcoming civic polls in West Bengal.

Many representatives elected in last municipal elections even visited party leaders’ houses with gifts, ranging from a few kgs of lobsters to premium wristwatches, to know whether they are being considered as candidates, said Trinamool sources.

The ruling party is yet to announce the names of candidates and sources said the final list would be drawn up on the basis of the secret report prepared by Kishor.  

“My phone keeps ringing even after midnight. I have now stopped receiving calls of our councillors,’’ said a senior Trinamool leader.  

According to Trinamool sources, the report submitted by Kishor and his team mentioned names of at least 17 councillors out of 144 in Kolkata Municipal Corporation area who have made unaccounted wealth in their past five-year tenure. 

TAGS
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Prashant Kishor Trinamool
