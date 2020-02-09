Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata industrialists air concerns on budget to Nirmala Sitharaman

The finance minister is in the city to discuss the government's vision on the budget with the stakeholders of various sectors.

Published: 09th February 2020 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar addresses during a press meet in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A delegation of city-based industrialists on Sunday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and raised some concerns over the budgetary announcements while applauding the Centre for taking "bold measures" to boost the country's economy.

The finance minister is in the city to discuss the government's vision on the budget with the stakeholders of various sectors.

"Our discussion was centered on bold measures taken by the government such as big infrastructure plan, disinvestment of LIC, push for agriculture sector," Indian Chamber of Commerce director general Rajeev Singh said after the meeting.

ICC delegation also expressed concerns over implication of tax collected at source (TCS) on Indian exports and other issues like ESOP (Employee stock ownership plan), he said.

The delegation also made few suggestions on dividend distribution tax (DDT), NPA rules, multiple approvals for retail sector, export SOPs (Standard operating procedure), especially for labour-intensive industry, and real estate sector issues, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget 2020 Union budget Union Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp