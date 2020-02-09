Owner of house where minor Kolkata girl was gangraped knew about incident, did nothing; arrested

By PTI

KOLKATA: The owner of the house in Kolkata's Ekbalpore area where a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by her four "friends" have been arrested, officials said on Saturday.

The owner of the house on Bhukailash Road knew what was going on inside the room on Thursday night and he did nothing, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

"In this manner, he actually helped the four accused in committing the crime. We are trying to find out if he had played any other role in it," he said.

The owner was summoned to the police station for questioning in the morning and was arrested after he admitted of knowing about the crime, the officer said.

The four persons who were earlier arrested have been sent to police custody till February 10 when produced at a city court, he said.

Police are awaiting the medical test reports of the girl to confirm the gang rape, the officer said.