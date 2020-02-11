30 per cent Trinamool councillors unfit for Kolkata civic polls: Prashant Kishor’s report 

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: On the basis of a report submitted by election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC, more than 30 per cent of Trinamool’s sitting councillors are likely to be axed from the list of candidates in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls scheduled to be held in April-May.

Report indicated that the Trinamool’s candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls failed to secure leads from the wards of these councillors and the debacle was because of the local councillor’s image among the electors in their areas.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool could not secure leads from 48 wards out of 144 in the civic body area.

“Kishor’s team conducted a booth-level survey and study after our party’s unimpressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls. They came up details of ground-level facts and identified 30% of our councillors whose political and personal activities were responsible for the setback,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.

Sources had conducted the study on several parameters.

“The report highlighted the wealth and assets of councillors five years ago and their present financial condition. It also collected data about their life-style, public communication skills.”

"The report mentioned that these councillors were more focused in generating wealth, instead of doing their duties as elected representatives,” he said.