Home Cities Kolkata

30 per cent Trinamool councillors unfit for Kolkata civic polls: Prashant Kishor’s report 

In the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool could not secure leads from 48 wards out of 144 in the civic body area.

Published: 11th February 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

Image of TMC flags used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: On the basis of a report submitted by election strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC, more than 30 per cent of Trinamool’s sitting councillors are likely to be axed from the list of candidates in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls scheduled to be held in April-May.

Report indicated that the Trinamool’s candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls failed to secure leads from the wards of these councillors and the debacle was because of the local councillor’s image among the electors in their areas.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool could not secure leads from 48 wards out of 144 in the civic body area.

“Kishor’s team conducted a booth-level survey and study after our party’s unimpressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls. They came up details of ground-level facts and identified 30% of our councillors whose political and personal activities were responsible for the setback,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.
Sources had conducted the study on several parameters.

“The report highlighted the wealth and assets of councillors five years ago and their present financial condition. It also collected data about their life-style,  public communication skills.”

"The report mentioned that these councillors were more focused in generating wealth, instead of doing their duties as elected representatives,” he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prashant Kishor I-PAC Trinamool Kolkata Municipal Corporation Kolkata Corporation Elections Kolkata Civic Polls
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp