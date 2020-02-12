Kolkata's Presidency University students continue Hindu Hostel handover sit-in, one falls sick

By PTI

KOLKATA: A student of the Presidency University fell sick on Tuesday while taking part in a sit-in to demand handing over of three under-renovation wards of the Hindu Hostel since January 30.

A student identified as Iqbal fell sick on Tuesday afternoon, another agitating student Debabrata Mondal said.

He was taken to a hospital and discharged after being administered saline, Mondal said adding that Iqbal was suffering from dehydration.

A University official said the authorities were apprised of the student falling sick and his treatment at the hospital.

"We urge the students to call off their stir and sit for talks. They should not endanger their health," the official said.

The students are continuing their demonstration.

Meanwhile, a section of students of political science department gave a call to boycott the classes of a particular teacher accusing him of misbehaving with students, Mondal said.

The university authorities said no action would be taken against the teacher without a formal complaint.