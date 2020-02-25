Brothel operating in spa's guise busted in Kolkata, five held

By IANS

KOLKATA: An alleged brothel running in the guise of a spa in south Kolkata's Short Street has been busted and five persons including the owner and two pimps arrested, while three girls were rescued, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Acting on source's information, a team of the anti-human trafficking unit of the city police's Detective Department raided the "Chandan N Sylvia by Ahmed Salon and Spa" and found the brothel purportedly being operated there.

Five persons - the manager-cum-owner, two pimps and two customers - were arrested during Saturday's raid. Three girls were rescued, said city police's Joint Commissioner, Crime, Murlidhar Sharma.

The manager-cum-owner and the two pimps have been sent to police custody till March 6.

A case of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act has been filed against the accused.