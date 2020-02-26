Fake notes of Rs 5 lakh face value seized in Kolkata, 3 held

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three persons were arrested after fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 5 lakh were seized from them in Kolkata, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force nabbed Mohammed Shahid, Mohammed Salim Shaikh and Anjar Shaikh, all residents of Bihar's Kishanganj district, from Mayo Road in Maidan police station area on Tuesday night and made the seizure, an officer said.

A total of 100 fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 600 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized, he said.

All the three accused were living in Mumbai and were involved in the racket for quite some time, the officer added.