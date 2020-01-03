Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata civic body polls: Trinamool asks councillors to shun luxury and reach out to masses

According to the TMC sources, the party has already conducted a survey to assess its support base and penetration of the BJP in 107 municipalities of the state.

Published: 03rd January 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

Image of TMC flags used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress leadership on Friday asked party councillors to shun luxury and reach out to the masses ahead of the crucial Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections slated this year.

According to the TMC sources, the party has already conducted a survey to assess its support base and penetration of the BJP in 107 municipalities of the state and that in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) that will go to polls in April-May 2020.

The civic polls, in which about 60 per cent voters of the state would be eligible to take part, are being tipped as "mini assembly election" ahead of the crucial 2021 state polls.

Senior TMC leaders, including party MP and president of TMC youth wing Abhishek Banerjee, who also happens to be nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, held a closed-door meet during the day with the party councillors, MLAs and MPs of KMC areas, and discussed strategy for the upcoming elections.

According to the TMC sources, during the meeting, the leadership made it amply clear that the sole criteria for getting a ticket will be the performance of a councillor in the last five years.

"We were told that no amount of lobbying with the top leadership would help in getting a ticket. Only performance will be the criteria for the party nomination."

"We have been told to shun luxurious style of living, not to use costly cars, not to show off jewellery or money while meeting locals,"a TMC councillor said after the meeting.

"We have been told to shun arrogance of power and if needed reach out to cross-section of people with the developmental work that we have done in the last five years," the TMC councillor said.

The TMC have been in power in KMC for consecutive two terms since 2010.

According to the TMC sources, the survey report would play a key role in adopting strategy and selection of candidates would be conducted for the municipal polls.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has asked its party councillors in Kolkata to ensure effective implementation of the "Didi ke Bolo" (tell Didi) programme in the city, which would be one of the yardsticks for getting a nomination in the KMC polls.

The polls have assumed significance as the BJP has emerged as a tough challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress, making deep inroads in the state and pushing the opposition Congress and Left Front to distant third and fourth spots respectively.

The BJP, in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, bagged 18 of the 42 seats in the state, just four short of the TMC.

The TMC's tally came down from 34 in 2014 to 22 seats this time.

Following the poor show, the TMC roped in Kishor and his team I-PAC to strategise ahead of the assembly elections in 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Trinamool BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp