Home Cities Kolkata

'Those condemning JNU violence silent on JU': Bengal Governor's veiled attack on Mamata

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state over a range of issues, said there is need for soul searching.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of a "selective approach" in condemning the assault on JNU students and said the silence of authorities over what happened at Jadavpur University is "painfully worrisome".

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state over a range of issues, said there is need for soul searching.

His comments followed Banerjee's condemnation of the attack on JNU students and teachers as a "fascist surgical strike" by the BJP.

"Acts of violence, anarchy in educational institutions is worrisome and should not be tolerated.

The silence of those in authority (who severely condemned JNU violence) over what happened at Jadavpur University a fortnight ago is painfully worrisome," Dhankhar said in a tweet this morning.

Recounting the incident at Jadavpur University in December where his entry was blocked by protestors during the annual convocation, Dhankhar said his position as the varsity's chancellor "was compromised by omission and inaction of state and university authorities".

"Why this selective approach to violence and disruption on JU campus! Fire at home ought to be first priority. Am sure there will be soul searching," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar JNU Jadavpur University Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp