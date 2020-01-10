Three buses torched in Kolkata after pedestrian killed in accident

By IANS

KOLKATA: A mob torched three buses after a bus fatally knocked down a pedestrian in Khidirpur, South West Kolkata on Friday, police said.

"The situation is now under control. We have dispersed the people," said a senior police officer.

"There was an accident, following which locals got agitated. They vandalised and torched buses, he said.

After a private bus hit the pedestrian, who died, the locals went on rampage, setting fire to three buses. One bus was vandalised. As police came to the spot, they threw stones at the latter.

The police finally restored order by effecting a baton charge. A huge police contingent, including the Rapid Action Force, was in the area. Several fire tenders were on the spot dousing the fires in the buses.