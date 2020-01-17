Home Cities Kolkata

Trade unions protest against PM Modi's announcement to rename Kolkata Port Trust

A mass signature campaign from the employees of the riverine port against the Centre's decision has been launched by the National Union of Waterfront Workmen backed by TMC.

Published: 17th January 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at restored 'Old Currency Building' during inauguration of 'Ghare-Baire'- an exhibition of art in Kolkata Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at restored 'Old Currency Building' during inauguration of 'Ghare-Baire'- an exhibition of art in Kolkata Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trade unions at Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) have started protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to change the name of the port after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying the move will hurt the history of the organisation.

A mass signature campaign from the employees of the riverine port against the Centre's decision has been launched by the National Union of Waterfront Workmen(I), backed by the West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress.

Modi, while speaking at the 150th-anniversary programme of KoPT on January 12, had announced that it will be renamed after the Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder.

ALSO READ: After Kolkata Port, now BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wants PM to rename Victoria Memorial

"It is not acceptable. We commenced our protests and have been holding meetings and rallies in offices and docks. We plan to continue such programmes at every corner of the port area mobilising support from employees, until the decision is revoked," National Union of Waterfront Workmen (I) general secretary Asim Sutradhar told PTI.

He said the union has collected 1,000 signatures and hopes to garner 1,500 more in few days, following which a memorandum will be sent to the shipping ministry to reconsider the name-change decision.

CITU-backed Calcutta Port and Shore Mazdoor Union general secretary Prabir Sarkar said they are supporting the campaign as they oppose the Modi's announcement.

The name-change will hurt "the history of the organisation", he said.

"In Kolkata, we have Netaji Subhas Dock and Satish Samanta berth at Haldia, both named after freedom fighters. We had also sent a letter to the port chairman, urging him to celebrate Netaji's birthday on January 23," Sarkar said.

Hind Mazdoor Sangh-backed trade union leader Chinmoy Roy said the Centre's announcement was "unexpected" as there was no demand for it.

"Our stand and strategy will be decided at the union's meeting on January 20," he said.

Leaders of the union affiliated to INTUC will also decide their stand on the same day.

The port management, however, has been maintaining silence on the issue.

The CPI(M) and the TMC have already criticised the Centre for its decision to rename the port, contending that the rechristening will have no material impact on its performance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Port Trust Narendra Modi
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp