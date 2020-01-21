Home Cities Kolkata

Left protests against CAA, NRC during Presidency's Foundation Day programme

Students and alumni also wrote protest messages on a large whiteboard that was put up on the campus.

Published: 21st January 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Left students of the Presidency University staged a protest against the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC during the varsity's 203rd Foundation Day programme on Monday.

Hundreds of students shouted slogans such as 'Fascism Manbo Na' (Down with Fascism) and 'We won't accept CAA, NRC' near the Derozio Hall where the programme was being held, said Subhajit Sarkar of the Students Federation of India.

Students and alumni also wrote protest messages on a large whiteboard that was put up on the campus.

"We consider the CAA and the NRC as discriminatory and divisive. We won't allow the BJP to implement these black laws in the country," said Sinjini Moitra, a student activist.

Theatre personality and Presidency alumnus Bibhas Chakraborty and alumnus and former bureaucrat Prasad Ranjan Roy, who attended the founder's day programme, also took part in the protest and wrote messages on the board.

"We, theatre activists, had earlier taken out a rally against the CAA and the proposed NRC. The Centre had not taken public in confidence while framing these laws. I think a situation, similar to the Partition days, is being created," Chakraborty said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act NRC Presidency University
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp