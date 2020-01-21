Left protests against CAA, NRC during Presidency's Foundation Day programme

By PTI

KOLKATA: Left students of the Presidency University staged a protest against the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC during the varsity's 203rd Foundation Day programme on Monday.

Hundreds of students shouted slogans such as 'Fascism Manbo Na' (Down with Fascism) and 'We won't accept CAA, NRC' near the Derozio Hall where the programme was being held, said Subhajit Sarkar of the Students Federation of India.

Students and alumni also wrote protest messages on a large whiteboard that was put up on the campus.

"We consider the CAA and the NRC as discriminatory and divisive. We won't allow the BJP to implement these black laws in the country," said Sinjini Moitra, a student activist.

Theatre personality and Presidency alumnus Bibhas Chakraborty and alumnus and former bureaucrat Prasad Ranjan Roy, who attended the founder's day programme, also took part in the protest and wrote messages on the board.

"We, theatre activists, had earlier taken out a rally against the CAA and the proposed NRC. The Centre had not taken public in confidence while framing these laws. I think a situation, similar to the Partition days, is being created," Chakraborty said.