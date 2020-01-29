Home Cities Kolkata

Forced to leave CU convocation but none can stop me from my duties: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Tuesday prevented by a section of students from attending the Calcutta University's annual convocation, following which he left the premises.

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he was "totally shaken" after a "mob" forced him to leave the venue of the Calcutta University convocation, but none can stop him from discharging his duties as the constitutional head and chancellor of universities of the state.

"I'm in excruciating pain. I am totally shaken by the events that had taken place (at the CU convocation on Tuesday). It is a dark period," Dhankhar said.

"The events that took place yesterday didn't happen spontaneously. The chancellor was forced by an unruly mob to leave the venue, despite the chancellor being duly invited," he said at a press conference here.

Dhankhar was on Tuesday prevented by a section of students from attending the Calcutta University's annual convocation, following which he left the premises.

The students, with 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' posters in hand, had waved black flags at him and raised 'go back' slogans.

