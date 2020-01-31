Home Cities Kolkata

Bank strike hits services in Kolkata, several ATMs stay shut

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, decided to go on strike after talks on wage revision with the Indian Banks Association (IBA) failed to reach a consensus.

Published: 31st January 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

ATM machines. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Banking services were hit and customers inconvenienced in the city on Friday -- the first day of the two-day nationwide strike called by employee unions to press for wage revision.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, decided to go on strike after talks on wage revision with the Indian Banks Association (IBA) failed to reach a consensus.

All nationalised, private and foreign lenders in the city remained shut responding to the strike call, a source at All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), one of the constituents of UFBU, said.

Cash deposit, withdrawal, cheque clearances, and loan disbursement have been put on hold, the source said, adding that ATMs remained shut in several places.

"The strike has been 100 per cent successful so far. If the IBA does not pay heed to our demands, we will call for another strike," Sanjay Das, the general secretary of the West Bengal unit of AIBOC, said.

The strike coincides with the presentation of Union Budget 2020-21.

With Sunday being a holiday for banks, normal services will be restored only after three days, on February 3.

Operations at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, were not affected by the strike, he said.

Das said the IBA had offered a 13.5 per cent wage hike as against 20 per cent demanded by the UFBU.

He also said that the association has rejected the bankers' demand for five-day workweek.

"This is the reason why talks failed. The last wage revision was carried out five years ago and we got a 15 per cent hike. How can we settle for 13.5 per cent?" he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank strike Kolkata bank strike Kolkata banking services
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp