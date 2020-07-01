STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata's AMRI hospital asked to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation for child's death

In 2018, 2-year-old Oyetri Dey had died at the Mukundapur unit of the AMRI because of Asphyxia, a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen.

AMRI Hospital in Kolkata's Mukundapur

By PTI

KOLKATA: A regulatory body for private hospitals of West Bengal on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a two-year-old girl who had died because of Asphyxia, a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen, at a facility in the city in 2018, an official said.

Oyetri Dey had died at the Mukundapur unit of the AMRI and the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission said it will pay the compensation to the childs family. When contacted, a senior official of the hospital said, "We are yet to receive any formal notification. However, we will abide by the ruling given by the Commission."

Her family members had alleged that she was not provided oxygen or given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on time after she had a convulsion following administration of an injection. The girl was admitted to the hospital with acute bronchitis on January 15, 2018.

She died two days later. Death was due to asphyxia, the postmortem report had said.

