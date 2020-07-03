STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

20 per cent marks from internal assessment and 80 per cent from best of previous semesters: Calcutta University

Regarding back papers, the marks will be awarded on the basis of the best score obtained in the remaining qualified papers of that semester.

Published: 03rd July 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta University on Thursday announced that in the absence of exams due to COVID- 19 situation, marks would be awarded on the ratio of 20 per cent from internal assessment and rest 80 per cent from the best aggregate of previous semesters in UG and PG levels.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the syndicate, the highest decision making body of the institution to discuss the modalities of final semester exams during the day, a university official said.

The syndicate meeting resolved that or the final Year/Semester Examinations for the academic session 2019-20 e BA/B.Sc. Part III (1+1+1) and B. Com Part III Old (1+1+1), 80 per cent of the marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of the previous two years' marks and remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded from the internal assessment taken from test examination results which will be sent by the corresponding colleges (paper wise and course wise) within July 10, 2020, the official said.

Similarly, for BCom course, the syndicate resolved that for the preparation and publication of results of final examinations, 80 per cent of the marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of previous five semesters' marks and remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded from the best of previous semesters internal assessments.

For Post-Graduate courses, 80 per cent of the marks will be awarded from the best aggregate percentage of previous three semesters' marks and the remaining 20 per cent to be awarded on the basis of internal assessment which will be decided by the corresponding department and to be sent by the Head of Department to the Controller of Examinations within July 10, 2020, the resolution said.

Following the same ratio, for professional courses like Engineering and Technology, Management, Law - 80 per cent of the marks will be awarded on the basis of internal assessment/mid semester examination/ best of the aggregates of previous semesters and remaining 20 per cent to be awarded from the assignment based evaluation, the university authorities said.

For PG Diploma 100 per cent of the marks of the previous semester and actual marks obtained in the internal assessment (Project and Viva) will be awarded.

Regarding back papers, the marks will be awarded on the basis of the best score obtained in the remaining qualified papers of that semester.

Calcutta University Teachers Association said in a statement the syndicate resolution was nothing but "putting a seal of approval on the higher education department advisory."

"The opinion of the faculty has not been projected in the resolution and goes against the spirit of autonomy," association general secretary Prof Sankhyan Choudhury said in the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Calcutta University Calcutta University marks
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp