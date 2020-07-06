Legal eagle of India’s oldest law firm Fox & Mandal no more

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Dinabandhu Mandal, third generation lawyer and partner of India’s oldest law firm Fox & Mandal, recently passed away at the age of 88. He is survived by wife Kabita Mandal, three sons and seven grandchildren.

A legend in the legal world, Mandal handled several important cases in his extensive career including acting for Jit Paul at the time of Emergency, the famous Sanchita case and NYK zip case. He also handled cases for Indian Oil Corporation, Coal India and other public sector undertakings.

He also advised several international companies vying for their entry into India. Mandal’s last court appearance was on behalf of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation in January 2020 in connection with a case related to tunnelling in Bowbazar area.

“We are extremely saddened by the passing away of my father. He was not only an idol for us but also for others involved in legal business. It is a great loss to both our firm and legal fraternity,’’ said Debanjan Mandal, one of the partners of Fox & Mandal.

Born in Kolkata on the eve of Christmas in 1931, Dinabandhu Mandal, true to his name, lived his life as a friend of the poor, helping countless needy people as well as budding lawyers.

Having completed his schooling from Metropolitan Institute and then higher education from the famous Scottish Church College, Kolkata, he passed his LLB from the Calcutta University and then became a Solicitor in 1963.

As a solicitor, he earned respect not only from his clients but also from top barristers and senior advocates throughout the country.

The senior lawyer was well known for his extraordinary legal acumen and was always looking for solutions to cases which others had given up.