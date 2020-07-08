STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
St Xavier's College to adopt Amphan-affected village

The alumni association of the college had earlier adopted Bholakhali village in North 24-Parganas district after cyclone Aila in 2009.

Cyclone amphan

People wade through a waterlogged street following rains in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: St Xavier's College (Autonomous) Kolkata has decided to adopt a village affected by the devastating cyclone Amphan which hit the state on May 20.

College sources said that identification process of the village, located in the Kakdwip-Namkhana belt in South 24 Parganas district of the state, is on.

A high-level team led by the principal of the college Dominic Savio along with others had already visited the affected area for this purpose.

The principal said, "once the adoption process is streamlined with the help of the local administration and police, the college will undertake a holistic development programme including spreading education in the village and also initiating an array of social welfare activities, career development of the students, skill enhancement programmes for the villagers.

"The students will soon come for a thorough survey of the village and the development works will begin as per the local needs".

The alumni association of the college had earlier adopted Bholakhali village in North 24-Parganas district after cyclone Aila in 2009.

