Strict lockdown in Bengal from Thursday 5 pm as state reports highest single-day spike of nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases

The state also reported 23 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 827, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Published: 09th July 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 986 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's virus count to 24,823, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state also reported 23 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 827, it added.

Of the 23 deaths, six each are reported from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district, followed by five from Howrah, two from Malda and one each from Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Jalpaiguri, it added.

The previous highest single-day spike was on Sunday when 895 cases were reported.

Kolkata reported 366 new infections on Wednesday, the maximum in a day so far.

Districts recording high incidence of cases include North 24 Parganas (223), Howrah (106) and South 24 Parganas (103).

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,705, the bulletin said, adding that 501 patients have recovered from the infection since Tuesday.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) director Shanta Dutta were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday after they tested negative for the virus, health department sources said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attributed the surging coronavirus cases to the rise in the number of laboratories testing samples of suspected COVID-19 patients.

"There are over 50 testing laboratories now and 9,000 to 10,000 tests are being conducted every day. Ten per cent of them testing positive is quite normal. Since the number of testing, tracing and tracking are increasing, the number of infections is also rising."

"But there is nothing to be scared of. If you get yourself treated on time, there is nothing to worry about," she said.

During a meeting with doctors of several state-run hospitals, the chief minister urged them to pay equal attention to non-COVID-19 patients also.

Banerjee said junior doctors, who are worried about their career as COVID-19 has jeopardised the academic system, institutes, need not worry.

"They will face no problem in their academic career. It's the responsibility of the government," she said.

Meanwhile, the Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata has shut down all of its eight operation theatres and suspended all surgeries for two days from Thursday for sanitization after around 20 doctors, nurses and other support staff associated with surgery unit tested positive for Covid19, an official said.

Lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for seven days from 5 pm Thursday to check the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

The situation will be reviewed after the seven days and the next course of action will be decided, she said at the state secretariat here.

"This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide next course of action on lockdown," the chief minister said.

If it is seen that the number of cases are coming down during this period, then some relaxations will be announced, Banerjee said.

She urged people to maintain physical distance and wear face masks.

Banerjee directed the police to be strict with those violating norms and send back people home, if they are found without masks.

The West Bengal government had on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from July 9 to stem the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Lockdown Kolkata Lockdown
