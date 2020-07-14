STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-W Metro corridor work affected after labourers test COVID-19 positive in Kolkata

However, there has been no suspension of the tunnelling work being done in the area, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) official said.

Published: 14th July 2020 02:13 PM

A 3-km trial run of metro coaches was undertaken from Central Park Metro station to Salt Lake Sector V Metro station along the East-West Metro route of Kolkata Metro on Wednesday evening.

KOLKATA: Work on the East-West Metro corridor in Bowbazar locality of Kolkata was partially affected due to sanitisation of the area after a few workers tested positive for COVID-19, a KMRCL official said here on Tuesday.

As per protocol, only those areas where the infected labourers were working are being sanitised and work in only those areas has been stalled, he said.

The official, however, did not share the exact number of infected workers, while saying "necessary health protocol is being followed".

KMRCL is the executing agency for the 16.6-km-long East-West Metro corridor project connecting Salt Lake Sector V with Howrah Maidan.

Comments

