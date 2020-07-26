STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Shoja Banglay Bolchi: Trinamool launches social media campaign to counter BJP

The campaign will be a three days a week video series anchored by TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien.

Published: 26th July 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MPs Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a bid to counter the BJP's social media campaign, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday launched a new initiative to highlight the achievements of the state government and showcase how federalism is being allegedly eroded by the Centre.

The campaign - "Shoja Banglay Bolchi" (speaking in straightforward Bengali) will be a three days a week video series anchored by TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien.

"One-minute video clips will be released at 11 am every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The series is expected to run for the next few months on social media," the TMC said in a statement.

The videos will highlight issues which are pertinent in the present social, political, and economic framework, it said.

"The videos will also focus on how Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, has made phenomenal progress in the last nine years across parameters. Other subjects include how federalism has eroded and how states have been deprived," the statement added.

According to TMC sources, this social media campaign will be used to counter the BJP's allegations about "fake news and rhetoric against the state government and the party".

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the party's organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces and axed some old guards, with an eye on next year's assembly elections in West Bengal.

The leadership changes within the party were expected amid growing challenge from the BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition party by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, bringing down the TMC's tally to 22 from 34.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shoja Banglay Bolchi BJP Trinamool Derek O'Brien
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp