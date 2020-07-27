STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

COVID-19 tally among Bengal police reaches 200 as six Bidhannagar cops test positive

Five personnel posted at the Lake police station and one at the Bidhannagar East police station have tested positive for COVID-19, following which the buildings were sanitised.

Published: 27th July 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Health technicians collect swab samples for COVID-19 tests from the workers at a health centre in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Six policemen of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in West Bengal have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of its infected personnel to around 200 so far, officials said on Monday.

Five personnel posted at the Lake police station and one at the Bidhannagar East police station have tested positive for COVID-19, following which the buildings were sanitised, a senior officer of the commissionerate said.

All those who had come in contact with these police personnel have been asked to go under home isolation, he added.

"Those who had come in contact with these policemen will be tested. We are not taking any chance," the officer said.

Meanwhile, three police personnel posted at the Onda police station in Bankura district have also tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been hospitalised, sources said.

Sukesh Jain, police commissioner of the Asansol- Durgapur Police Commissionerate has also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, they added.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, while the tally of cases rose to 58,718 with 2,341 more people getting infected with the virus in 24 hours, a Health department bulletin said.

It also said that of the 40 deaths, 39 were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Among the fresh deaths, Kolkata reported 17 fatalities, Howrah nine, North 24 Parganas five, South 24 Parganas four, two each from Hooghly and Darjeeling and one from Uttar Dinajpur, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the state capital saw 648 new instances of the viral infections, North 24 Parganas 542, Howrah 291, South 24 Parganas 133, Hooghly 127 and Darjeeling 123, it added.

The other 477 fresh cases were reported from other districts of the state.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 19,595.

In the last 24 hours, 2,097 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state improving the discharge rate to 64.29 per cent.

So far, 37,751 people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Since Saturday, 16,045 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the broad-based containment zones in West Bengal increased to 1,057 on Sunday evening, according to the state government website 'Egiye Bangla'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Police Bidhannagar Police Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp